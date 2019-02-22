Media player
Insects decline: What do insects actually do?
Reports show many insect populations are declining. How will that affect us?
A recent study found that bees, ants and beetles were disappearing eight time faster than mammals, birds and reptiles.
The general insect decline is being caused by intensive agriculture, pesticides and climate change.
22 Feb 2019
