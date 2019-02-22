Why are insects important?
Insects decline: What do insects actually do?

Reports show many insect populations are declining. How will that affect us?

A recent study found that bees, ants and beetles were disappearing eight time faster than mammals, birds and reptiles.

The general insect decline is being caused by intensive agriculture, pesticides and climate change.

