Harpoon tested to snare space junk
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Space junk: Harpoon tested to clean up space

New footage from a space mission shows the latest idea to collect space junk. A harpoon was fired at a target in orbit to demonstrate how to capture debris successfully.

Technologies are being tested to deal with the space junk problem, which scientists say is a growing threat to current and future space missions.

  • 15 Feb 2019
Go to next video: UK satellite tracks 'space junk'