Huge ice ball stuck on eagle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Eagle rescued after huge ice ball grows on its tail

A bald eagle was unable to fly, after a huge ice ball grew on his tail while it was hunting in the blistering cold winds of Michigan.

An eagle sanctuary, Wings of Wonder, had to step in and defrost the bird back to health.

  • 15 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'In the sky now is all we have left'