Huge ice ball stuck on eagle

Eagle rescued after huge ice ball grows on its tail
A bald eagle was unable to fly, after a huge ice ball grew on his tail while it was hunting in the blistering cold winds of Michigan.
An eagle sanctuary, Wings of Wonder, had to step in and defrost the bird back to health.
15 Feb 2019
