Poet Laureate's tribute to trees
Carol Ann Duffy's new poem celebrating trees

Poet Carol Ann Duffy has a new poem, 'Forest', which celebrates trees.

Following in the Poet Laureate's footsteps, people are being asked to write about what trees, forests and woodlands mean to them.

  • 14 Feb 2019