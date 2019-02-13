Pangolin protection

Video

Although pangolins are protected by international wildlife laws, they remain the most trafficked group of mammals in the world.

To protect the rare giant pangolin sub-species, conservationists from Chester Zoo are conducting the first ever study of the species.

They hope to gather vital data that will help with the long-term conservation of these secretive animals.

