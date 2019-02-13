Media player
Pangolin protection: Trying to save the most trafficked mammals in the world
Although pangolins are protected by international wildlife laws, they remain the most trafficked group of mammals in the world.
To protect the rare giant pangolin sub-species, conservationists from Chester Zoo are conducting the first ever study of the species.
They hope to gather vital data that will help with the long-term conservation of these secretive animals.
13 Feb 2019
