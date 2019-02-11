Invasion of the polar bears

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why polar bears are invading human settlements
A remote Russian region has declared a state of emergency over the appearance of dozens of polar bears in several towns and villages in the Arctic.
Footage from the Novaya Zemlya archipelago shows the animals roaming through building and exploring populated areas.
We ask the experts why this is happening, and find out what can be done to protect humans and bears alike.
Video produced by Alex Dackevych and Emily Wolstencroft
11 Feb 2019
