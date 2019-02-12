Media player
Attack dogs in the wild?
Authorities in Gorce National park in Poland say attacks on animals by feral and free-ranging dogs are increasing. They say such dogs not only attack wildlife but also feed on the prey killed by other predators, including lynx.
Video credit: Gorczański Park Narodowy
12 Feb 2019
