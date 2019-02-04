Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World's biggest iceberg drifts north
Since breaking off Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf in July 2017, the giant berg known as A-68 has slowly drifted northwards. The floating slab of ice covers some 5,800 sq km. This timelapse was made from radar images acquired by the Sentinel-1 radar spacecraft. It was prepared by Prof Adrian Luckman at Swansea University.
-
04 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window