World's biggest iceberg drifts north
Since breaking off Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf in July 2017, the giant berg known as A-68 has slowly drifted northwards. The floating slab of ice covers some 5,800 sq km. This timelapse was made from radar images acquired by the Sentinel-1 radar spacecraft. It was prepared by Prof Adrian Luckman at Swansea University.

  • 04 Feb 2019