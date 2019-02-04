Giant iceberg: The life uncovered

Video

Scientists are heading to the Antarctic to look for new species living on the seafloor in a location previously covered by ice. When the iceberg A68 broke away from the Larsen C Ice Shelf, it exposed 6,000 sq km of ocean floor that had previously been capped for at least 120,000 years. Huw Griffiths from the British Antarctic Survey explained what he hoped to find to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.