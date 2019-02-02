Watching your waste and your waist

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fighting 'all you can eat' waste and waistlines
One third of the world's food is wasted each year at great economic and environmental cost, according to the United Nations.
The organisation has set a goal of halving this amount by 2030.
Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about obesity around the world.
The BBC's Roger Harrabin visited Norway to see how one hotel chain is doing its bit to meet this target.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
02 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-47092723/fighting-all-you-can-eat-waste-and-waistlinesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window