Mission to understand Thwaites Glacier
A research cruise is getting under way to study Thwaites Glacier. The expedition is part of the biggest ever US-UK joint venture in Antarctica. Dr Kelly Hogan, from the British Antarctic Survey, explained the purpose of the project to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 29 Jan 2019