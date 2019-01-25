Rare angel shark spotted off Welsh coast

Video

New evidence has surfaced indicating one of the world's rarest shark species is alive, having been spotted off the Welsh coast.

The unique '"flat sharks" have dark and light splotches across their body, making it ideal for camouflaging on the bottom of the seabed.

The species' only established stronghold is the Canary Islands and so Wales is a crucial habitat for the critically endangered creature.

The sharks seen in this footage were filmed in the Canary Islands by JD Scuba