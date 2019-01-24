Media player
How warmer waters threaten Arctic Ocean life
The Barents Sea is shifting from an Arctic climate to an Atlantic climate, and is now said to be at tipping point as its waters heat up.
Roger Harrabin reports.
24 Jan 2019
