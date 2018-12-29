First Briton to cross Antarctic unaided
Video

Capt Lou Rudd is first Briton to cross Antarctic unaided

An Army officer has become the first Briton in history to trek unaided across Antarctica.

Capt Lou Rudd, 49, finished the solo 921-mile (1,482km) journey on Friday after 56 days.

He is the second person ever to make the journey, after American Colin O'Brady completed the trek two days earlier on 26 December.

  • 29 Dec 2018
