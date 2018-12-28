Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World's rarest bird gets new home in Madagascar
The rarest bird in the world - a species of duck called the Madagascar pochard - has been given a new home in time for Christmas.
A team from the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust and Durrell Wildlife have released a small group of the birds at a lake in the north of Madagascar.
This, the team says, is a first step in the recovery of a species that it was thought had been driven to extinction.
28 Dec 2018
