World's rarest bird gets new home
World's rarest bird gets new home in Madagascar

The rarest bird in the world - a species of duck called the Madagascar pochard - has been given a new home in time for Christmas.

A team from the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust and Durrell Wildlife have released a small group of the birds at a lake in the north of Madagascar.

This, the team says, is a first step in the recovery of a species that it was thought had been driven to extinction.

  • 28 Dec 2018
