Albino orangutan back in the wild

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare albino orangutan 'Alba' returns to the wild
The world's only recorded albino orangutan has been released into the wild in Borneo after many months of rehabilitation.
Alba lacks the pigment melanin in her hair and skin.
She was named after the Latin word for "white" following a naming competition by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation.
22 Dec 2018
