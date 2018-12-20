The story behind Extinction Rebellion

Video

They've blocked bridges, glued themselves to the gates of Downing Street, and closed roads, all in the name of stopping climate change.

Extinction Rebellion's aims include net zero carbon emissions by 2025, the introduction of a state of emergency on the environment and a national Citizen's Assembly to oversee it all.

The campaign was launched earlier this year by Rising Up, a network of activists including former members of groups ranging from Earth First! environmentalists to the anti-corporate Occupy movement formed during the global financial crisis.

Despite criticism from some that their demands are unrealistic and their methods annoying, support has grown, with 100 academics - including the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Rowan Williams - giving their backing.

So what's the movement all about?