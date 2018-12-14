Media player
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo: The view from the edge of space
The latest test flight by Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic has successfully rocketed to the edge of space and back.
The firm's SpaceShipTwo passenger rocket ship reached a height of 82.7km, beyond the altitude at which US agencies have awarded astronaut wings.
14 Dec 2018
