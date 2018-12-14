Media player
Drive with Nasa's next rover on Mars
Scientists have already planned the route Nasa's next robot will drive when it lands on Mars in 2021. The six-wheeled vehicle will look for signs of past life in an ancient impact crater known as Jezero. Video courtesy of Nasa
14 Dec 2018
