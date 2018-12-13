Astronaut ready for space flight attempt

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Astronaut Nick Hague ready for second space flight attempt
Astronaut Nick Hague is ready for his next space flight attempt after the first mission was aborted,
The Russian Soyuz rocket developed problems iafter just two minutes into the launch.
Investigators blamed a faulty sensor which they said had been damaged during assembly at the Kazakh site.
-
13 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-46555774/astronaut-nick-hague-ready-for-second-space-flight-attemptRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window