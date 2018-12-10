Where did the Sun come from?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Where did the Sun come from?

Originally formed from dying stars' cast offs, the Sun is the Earth's energy giver and is destined to keep burning for another five billion years. Professor Bill Chaplin from the University of Birmingham in the UK explains the solar reactions that make the sun shine.

Listen to The Compass from BBC World Service for more about the evolution of the Sun.

  • 10 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Seeking the Sun's secrets