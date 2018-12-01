How slag can help stop climate change
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Climate change: How slag can remove CO2 from the air

Scientists in Wales are looking at how slag heaps can be used to remove CO2 from the air in the fight against climate change.

Slag is the waste left over from an old ironworks and the researchers at Cardiff University are using it to suck the gas away.

The technique isn't perfect, and won't completely solve the wider global warming problem, but it can help.

  • 01 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Would you pledge not to fly for a year?