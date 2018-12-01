How slag can help stop climate change

Media player
Climate change: How slag can remove CO2 from the air
Scientists in Wales are looking at how slag heaps can be used to remove CO2 from the air in the fight against climate change.
Slag is the waste left over from an old ironworks and the researchers at Cardiff University are using it to suck the gas away.
The technique isn't perfect, and won't completely solve the wider global warming problem, but it can help.
01 Dec 2018
