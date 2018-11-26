Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mars InSight: Inside Nasa's mission control
After a journey of more than 6 months, Nasa’s InSight Lander will make an attempt to land on the surface of the Red Planet.
In the final few minutes of its journey, the spacecraft will have to decelerate - from six times the speed of a bullet - enough to make a safe touchdown on the surface.
Our science correspondent Victoria Gill has been to the centre of operations and found out about an unusual tradition.
-
26 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-46341713/mars-insight-inside-nasa-s-mission-controlRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window