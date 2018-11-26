Inside NASA's mission control
Mars InSight: Inside Nasa's mission control

After a journey of more than 6 months, Nasa’s InSight Lander will make an attempt to land on the surface of the Red Planet.

In the final few minutes of its journey, the spacecraft will have to decelerate - from six times the speed of a bullet - enough to make a safe touchdown on the surface.

Our science correspondent Victoria Gill has been to the centre of operations and found out about an unusual tradition.

  • 26 Nov 2018
