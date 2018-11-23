Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Astronaut on ISS captures spacecraft launch footage
ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst has captured the launch of the Russian Progress MS-10 cargo spacecraft. He filmed the craft leaving the earth's atmosphere while on board the International Space Station. Posting on Twitter he wrote: "This is real. How a spaceship leaves our planet, seen from ISS."
Video provided by ESA
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-46314797/astronaut-on-iss-captures-spacecraft-launch-footageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window