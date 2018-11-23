'How a spaceship leaves our planet'
Astronaut on ISS captures spacecraft launch footage

ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst has captured the launch of the Russian Progress MS-10 cargo spacecraft. He filmed the craft leaving the earth's atmosphere while on board the International Space Station. Posting on Twitter he wrote: "This is real. How a spaceship leaves our planet, seen from ISS."

  • 23 Nov 2018
