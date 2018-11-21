The tech that could make water use sustainable

Video

Scientists in Finland and the UK have built a computer model that visualises what water is doing underground in real time. They hope the new technology will help water companies extract groundwater sustainably and give a voice to people like farmers, who rely on the groundwater for their livelihoods.

Niko Putkinen, a senior scientist at the Geological Survey of Finland, and Holger Kessler, from the British Geological Survey, explain how the system works.

