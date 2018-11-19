Why the BBC rescued ill-fated penguins

Media player
Attenborough agreed with decision to save penguins' lives
The Dynasties crew took a rare decision to intervene when a group of stranded emperor penguins faced death on the BBC Nature Series.
Sir David Attenborough told the executive producer that he would have done the same.
19 Nov 2018
