Oldest cave painting of animal found

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oldest cave painting of an animal discovered in Borneo
The oldest cave painting of an animal has been discovered by scientists in rural Borneo.
After trekking for several days through mountain forests, the researchers led by Griffith University in Queensland, Australia managed to access the cave.
Once inside they described being "surrounded" by art.
One painting found by the group is believed to depict a banteng, a South Asian wild cow, and is at least 40,000 years old.
In the same cave, hand stencils were discovered dating back to over 37,000 years.
-
07 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-46131792/oldest-cave-painting-of-an-animal-discovered-in-borneoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window