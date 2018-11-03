Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fireworks: How do they work and how are they made?
Occasions like Bonfire Night, New Years Eve, Diwali and the Fourth of July weekend are marked by fireworks displays every year.
But the flare and skill of fireworks today wouldn't exist, without some simple, but clever, chemistry.
So how do fireworks work exactly? How are they made – and how do they get their different colours?
Dr Joanna Buckley invited the BBC to the chemistry laboratories at the University of Sheffield to take a closer look at the science behind fireworks.
-
03 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-46075239/fireworks-how-do-they-work-and-how-are-they-madeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window