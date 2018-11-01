Counting whales from space
UK scientists have demonstrated the practicality of counting whales from space.

The researchers, from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), have been using the highest resolution satellite pictures available.

Even when taken from 620km up, this imagery is sharp enough to capture the distinctive shapes of different species.

Hannah Cubaynes, from the British Antarctic Survey, spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 01 Nov 2018