Are hydrogen trains the future of travel?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are hydrogen trains the future of UK travel?
Trains powered by hydrogen could be a reality in the UK by the "early 2020s", according to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.
They're seen as a cleaner - but pricier - alternative to diesel trains, as the exhaust emission is pure water.
The BBC's Roger Harrabin reports from Germany, where hydrogen trains are already running.
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-45985510/are-hydrogen-trains-the-future-of-uk-travelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window