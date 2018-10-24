Controversial history of the 'first bird'
Archaeopteryx is one of the most famous fossils ever discovered. Its significance is that it demonstrates birds are likely descended from dinosaurs. But it was once accused of being a forgery. Modern scanning techniques, though, show no fakery was involved. Lorraine Cornish, the head of conservation at London's Natural History Museum, spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 24 Oct 2018