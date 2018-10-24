Reconstructing the 'first bird'
Archaeopteryx is one of the most famous fossils ever discovered. Its significance is that it demonstrates birds are likely descended from dinosaurs. But it was once accused of being a forgery. Modern scanning techniques, though, show no fakery was involved.

