A 'retirement home' for showbiz whales

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First 'retirement home' for showbiz beluga whales
UK-based company Merlin Entertainments says it does not want to keep beluga whales in its marine parks because they suffer in captivity.
But it has been under pressure over a park in Shanghai, China, which it has owned since 2012 and where two belugas perform.
It has long promised to move the marine mammals to a more natural home. But it had been saying that there was nowhere suitable - until now, that is.
Video by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman and Jemma Cox.
-
08 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-45968245/first-retirement-home-for-showbiz-beluga-whalesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window