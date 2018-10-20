Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BepiColombo spacecraft joint mission heads to Mercury
Two satellites developed in Europe and Japan are on their way to Mercury, the planet closest to the Sun.
The joint endeavour, known as BepiColombo, left Earth on an Ariane rocket that launched out of South America.
-
20 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-45924668/bepicolombo-spacecraft-joint-mission-heads-to-mercuryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window