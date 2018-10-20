Blast-off for BepiColombo on mission to Mercury
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BepiColombo spacecraft joint mission heads to Mercury

Two satellites developed in Europe and Japan are on their way to Mercury, the planet closest to the Sun.

The joint endeavour, known as BepiColombo, left Earth on an Ariane rocket that launched out of South America.

  • 20 Oct 2018
Go to next video: What Mercury can teach us about Earth