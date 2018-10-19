BepiColombo: Driving to Mercury
Video

Elsa Montagnon is the European Space Agency controller who is in charge of getting BepiColombo to Mercury. She will oversee its progress from Esa's operations centre in Darmstadt, Germany. She told our correspondent Jonathan Amos what happens immediately after the launch rocket has put Bepi in space.

