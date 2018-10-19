New mission to a forgotten planet
The first European mission to explore Mercury, the smallest and least explored terrestrial planet, will be launched by Ariane 5 in the early hours of this Saturday.

Dr Suzi Imber, space scientist, explains what makes the strangest planet unique, what the mission is after and why Mercury might hold the secret to how our solar system was formed.

