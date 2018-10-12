Media player
Bid to save koalas with 'back-up' Europe clan
Five southern koalas have been flown half way round the world as part of plans to create a back-up population of the species away from their native Australia.
Although not an endangered species, they are considered to be vulnerable, and scientists will be studying them in their new home in the UK to see how to help them thrive.
12 Oct 2018
