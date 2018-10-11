The children on the frontline of climate change
The children living on the frontline of climate change

Vietnam's Mekong Delta is home to 18 million people but is regularly swamped. The land is sinking and the sea is rising, as global warming causes the water to expand and the ice caps to melt.

Children at a primary school there were asked to draw pictures showing how they felt about the flooding. Some of the images they produced were particularly disturbing.

  11 Oct 2018
