Would you give up beef to help the planet?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Climate change: What would you be prepared to do?

Here's five things we can do to help prevent global temperatures rising more than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, according to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

  • 08 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Space laser to track Earth's ice