Climate change: Why 1.5 is the new magic number
Climate change: How 1.5 degrees could change the world

Scientists say that urgent steps need to be taken now to keep global warming from exceeding 1.5C and causing a "climate catastrophe".

Current research shows that keeping that rise under 1.5C says the world is now completely off track, heading instead towards 3C.

But how can a few degrees make such a big difference - and why is 1.5 so important? Laura Foster explains.

  • 08 Oct 2018
