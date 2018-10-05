Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mekong Delta's sinking problem
The great Mekong Delta is struggling to rebuild itself fast enough to cope with rising seas. Sediment from upstream should settle on the delta and counteract the increase in the height of the waters. But UK scientists working in Vietnam have found that the sediment flow is decreasing. Profs Dan Parsons and Steve Darby explained the situation to our science editor, David Shukman.
05 Oct 2018
