'Why does it take so long to get recognised?'

Donna Strickland on winning the Nobel Prize in Physics
Donna Strickland has become the first woman in 55 years to win the Nobel Prize in Physics.
Along with Arthur Ashkin and Gérard Mourou, she was honoured for “groundbreaking inventions in laser physics."
Reporter: Victoria Gill
03 Oct 2018
