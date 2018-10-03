Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How should we deal with a large-scale chemical attack?
Scientists at Loughborough University have developed means of quickly testing possible victims of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear disaster or attack.
The tests include breath and saliva analysis and drones that can measure toxic fumes or radiation in the air.
The research is part of a European Union-funded project called TOXI-Triage involving 19 teams across the EU.
The BBC's Security Correspondent Frank Gardner tried out the tests.
Video by Claire Read.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-45724390/how-should-we-deal-with-a-large-scale-chemical-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window