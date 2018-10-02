Is seaweed packaging an alternative to plastic?
Plastics Watch: Could seaweed replace plastic packaging?

One Indonesian inventor has found a unique solution to the problem of plastic food packaging.

The 25 year old says using seaweed instead of plastic could cut down plastic waste significantly.

But how feasible is it? Liz Bonnin went to meet him.

