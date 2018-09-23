Double-headed snake surprises homeowner

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare double-headed snake found in garden in Virginia
Scientists hope to find a new home for a rare copperhead snake found in Virginia.
The double-headed creature was discovered in a garden and is unlikely to survive in the wild.
-
23 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-45618659/rare-double-headed-snake-found-in-garden-in-virginiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window