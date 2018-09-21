Big-mouthed eel gulps for the camera
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Are you for eel?

A rare gulper eel is caught on camera displaying its huge pouch-like mouth in Hawaii.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Sep 2018