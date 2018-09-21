Big-mouthed eel gulps for the camera

Media player
Gulper eel caught on camera in Hawaii
A rare gulper eel is caught on camera displaying its huge pouch-like mouth in Hawaii.
The creature was filmed at a depth of 1,425m below sea level.
21 Sep 2018
