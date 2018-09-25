Media player
Is being vegan better for the environment?
An increasing number of people are choosing the plant-based diet and everyone has their own reason for doing it whether it's for health reasons, to reduce animal cruelty or to protect the environment.
But how environmentally-friendly is being a vegan?
In this video we explore the impact some of the most popular vegan foods have on our planet, comparing them to the farming industry.
Presented by Frankie McCamley. Produced by Phoebe Frieze
25 Sep 2018
