Seeking the Sun's secrets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Seeking the Sun's secrets

UK engineers have finished building the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter satellite. Its mission is to try to understand what drives the Sun's activity, using a suite of 10 instruments. One of the principal investigators on SolO is Tim Horbury of Imperial College London. He briefed our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 17 Sep 2018