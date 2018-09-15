Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nasa laser launches into space
ICESat-2 will use laser beams to measure ice levels on Earth as it orbits 500km above the planet.
The data will hopefully provide clues on how ice is affected by global warming.
Read more about the mission here.
-
15 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window